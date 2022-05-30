Here’s a list of Memorial Day events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several communities are holding observances of Memorial Day in the Madison area. Here’s a list of some happening on Monday.

Beloit Memorial Day Parade

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Blackhawk Boulevard.

DeForest Memorial Day Ceremony

The DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. The program will begin at 11:45 a.m. and feature patriotic speechs and a color guard tribute. The organization is choosing to honor the Air Force this year as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Monona Memorial Day Parade

The annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monona Drive. This is Wisconsin’s largest and longest-running Memorial Day in over 60 years and celebrates and honors military personnel who have served, are serving, and those who gave their lives for our country. The 1.5 mile route starts just past Monona Grove High School and travels south on Monona Drive then left onto Pflaum Road, disbanding at Sennett Middle School.

Monona Drive will be closed Monday May 30th from 9am-12pm for the annual Memorial Day Parade. The closure of Monona Drive is from Winnequah Rd to Nichols Rd.

Other Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at:

Monona Grove High School, 9:30 am

Blooming Grove Cemetery, 11:15 am

Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, 12 noon

Highland Memory Gardens, 1 pm

Madison Veteran’s Park 2 pm

VFW Post #7591, 3 pm

