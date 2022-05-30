Hot & Humid Memorial Day; Watching for Tuesday Storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The unofficial start to Summer will actually feel like Summer. Highs top out near 90° across southern Wisconsin for Memorial Day. A breezy southerly wind will keep things from getting too humid. However, dew points will climb into the mid 60s.

Meanwhile, showers and storms continue across the north-central Plains. A cold front will be the focus of showers and storms tonight. That front drifts towards Wisconsin and brings some showers with it. There is a chance that decaying showers/storms will enter into Wisconsin overnight - bringing cloud cover along with it. Tuesday will be a mainly cloudy day with highs topping out in the 80s again. Showers and storms are expected to re-fire along this frontal boundary during the afternoon/evening.

These storms have the potential to bring hail, high winds, and the potential for a couple isolated tornadoes. Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe weather. Storms move out late Tuesday night.

A calmer pattern sets up for the rest of the week - with highs in the lower 70s.

