Advertisement

JPD: Three arrested after gun fired during argument in Janesville

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Sunday night after an argument outside a Janesville home led to a gunshot being fired into the ground, the police department reported.

According to the Janesville Police Department, its officers first responded to the 800 block of E. Memorial Drive around 8:40 p.m. following a report that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, they were able to determine that no one had been injured.

Investigators found that two of the suspects, ages 31 and 43, had been arguing when one of them – the 31-year-old - attacked another person who lived in the building. The third suspect arrived at the scene a little later and was also attacked by the 31-year-old, JPD reported.

Officers stated the third suspect had fired the shot into the ground. He was able to restrain the 31-year-old until officers arrived.

The first two suspects were booked for disorderly conduct, while the third one, the man who had allegedly fired the gunshot, faces a disorderly conduct while armed count.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Picture of a Wood Turtle (Glyptemys insculpta), a Threatened Species in Wisconsin. (A.B....
DNR: Be alert for turtles and their nests
According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at a...
Crews battle house fire in Brodhead
The Village of Lake Delton officials say a post made on the Delton-Dells Professional...
Village of Lake Delton officials refute claims of EMT shortages