JPD: Three arrested after gun fired during argument in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Sunday night after an argument outside a Janesville home led to a gunshot being fired into the ground, the police department reported.

According to the Janesville Police Department, its officers first responded to the 800 block of E. Memorial Drive around 8:40 p.m. following a report that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, they were able to determine that no one had been injured.

Investigators found that two of the suspects, ages 31 and 43, had been arguing when one of them – the 31-year-old - attacked another person who lived in the building. The third suspect arrived at the scene a little later and was also attacked by the 31-year-old, JPD reported.

Officers stated the third suspect had fired the shot into the ground. He was able to restrain the 31-year-old until officers arrived.

The first two suspects were booked for disorderly conduct, while the third one, the man who had allegedly fired the gunshot, faces a disorderly conduct while armed count.

