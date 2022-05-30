Advertisement

Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

About 50,000 people were at the memorial when it first opened on the National Mall on May 30, 1922.

The memorial features a 19-foot high-seated statue of former President Abraham Lincoln. It also includes engravings of the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address. These are considered to be two of his greatest speeches.

The Lincoln Memorial has been the backdrop of national celebrations and pivotal moments in U.S. history, notably the civil rights movement.

The National Park Service is celebrating with a number of special events Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
Picture of a Wood Turtle (Glyptemys insculpta), a Threatened Species in Wisconsin. (A.B....
DNR: Be alert for turtles and their nests
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine