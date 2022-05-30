Local communities hold Memorial Day parades, events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several communities held observances of Memorial Day in the Madison area. Here are some events that happened on Monday.

Wisconsin’s largest and longest-running Memorial Day parade was held in Monona Monday.

Monona Memorial Day Parade

Wisconsin’s largest and longest-running Memorial Day parade was held in Monona Monday.

After a year away, the parade made its return. Sixty groups took part in the event this year.

Military personnel were honored with the proceedings.

Parade goers were excited to take part in the celebrations.

“Not having the parade was so sad for us. I really love getting together with everyone in town and just celebrating, that’s my favorite part,” parade attendee Jacqueline Cosgrove said.

After the parade, ceremonies were held honoring veterans and those serving in the military right now.

During the event, the flag was raised from half staff to full.

DeForest Memorial Day Ceremony

A Memorial Day service was held at Veterans Memorial Park in DeForest.

During the event, the flag was raised from half staff to full.

Attendees and speakers talked about the importance of recognizing fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

“It kind of gets to me when people come up and thank you for your service, and I appreciate that, but really think about those people, they really made the ultimate sacrifice,” National Air Guard retired Brig. General Jerry Olsen said.

Olsen added there is no such thing as a happy Memorial Day because the day is meant to honor those who lost their lives for the United States.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.