Advertisement

Local communities hold Memorial Day parades, events

Several communities held observances of Memorial Day in the Madison area.
Several communities held observances of Memorial Day in the Madison area.(MGN Online)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several communities held observances of Memorial Day in the Madison area. Here are some events that happened on Monday.

Wisconsin’s largest and longest-running Memorial Day parade was held in Monona Monday.

Monona Memorial Day Parade

Wisconsin’s largest and longest-running Memorial Day parade was held in Monona Monday.

After a year away, the parade made its return. Sixty groups took part in the event this year.

Military personnel were honored with the proceedings.

Parade goers were excited to take part in the celebrations.

“Not having the parade was so sad for us. I really love getting together with everyone in town and just celebrating, that’s my favorite part,” parade attendee Jacqueline Cosgrove said.

After the parade, ceremonies were held honoring veterans and those serving in the military right now.

During the event, the flag was raised from half staff to full.

DeForest Memorial Day Ceremony

A Memorial Day service was held at Veterans Memorial Park in DeForest.

During the event, the flag was raised from half staff to full.

Attendees and speakers talked about the importance of recognizing fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

“It kind of gets to me when people come up and thank you for your service, and I appreciate that, but really think about those people, they really made the ultimate sacrifice,” National Air Guard retired Brig. General Jerry Olsen said.

Olsen added there is no such thing as a happy Memorial Day because the day is meant to honor those who lost their lives for the United States.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

DeForest Memorial Day Ceremony
DeForest Memorial Day Ceremony
Monona Memorial Day Parade
Monona Memorial Day Parade
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias swing into a three-run home run during the seventh inning in the...
Urías homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 7-6 in twinbill opener
Scammers use Memorial Day to take advantage of victims in a variety of schemes with a patriotic...
BBB: Be aware of scams targeting military members this Memorial Day