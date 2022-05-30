Advertisement

Madison beaches open for summer season

Four of the city’s beaches are now safe for swimming after water quality testing.
A beach in Madison, Wis.
(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Day weekend brings the unofficial start of summer and some families are celebrating the holiday weekend by enjoying the first outing of the season at Madison area beaches.

According to the City of Madison Parks website, four of the city’s beaches opened up on Saturday. Public Health Madison and Dane County performed water quality testing and determined BB Clarke, Tenney, Vilas, and Warner are all safe for swimming.

A lifeguard will be staffed at BB Clarke, Tenney, and Vilas Park on Monday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a lifeguard on duty at Warner Park from noon until 4 p.m.

Restrooms at beach locations are open only when a lifeguard is on duty.

To check the water quality at all of Madison’s beaches, click HERE to be redirected to the Madison Parks website.

