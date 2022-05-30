Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Looking at a nice evening as we wrap up Memorial Day. Mild temperatures tonight only around 70 degrees. Gusty winds will be around to 30 mph as clouds begin to increase. This will bring a few storms along a dying line of storms first thing Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a First Alert Day for a chance of strong and severe storms Tuesday evening.

This risk is highly dependent on how much cloud cover and rain hangs around from the morning activity. The overall trend has been shifting the threat into southeastern Wisconsin with a lesser risk to the north and west. We will keep an eye on it as all types of severe weather are possible if things materialize.

A lingering shower is possible Wednesday, but the bigger story will be the cooler air rushing in. Highs through the middle of the week will only be around 70 degrees. Another storm system moves in towards next weekend with a chance of storms. Highs will be on either side of normal for this time of year.

