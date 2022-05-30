Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

First Alert Day Tuesday
First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Looking at a nice evening as we wrap up Memorial Day. Mild temperatures tonight only around 70 degrees. Gusty winds will be around to 30 mph as clouds begin to increase. This will bring a few storms along a dying line of storms first thing Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a First Alert Day for a chance of strong and severe storms Tuesday evening.

This risk is highly dependent on how much cloud cover and rain hangs around from the morning activity. The overall trend has been shifting the threat into southeastern Wisconsin with a lesser risk to the north and west. We will keep an eye on it as all types of severe weather are possible if things materialize.

A lingering shower is possible Wednesday, but the bigger story will be the cooler air rushing in. Highs through the middle of the week will only be around 70 degrees. Another storm system moves in towards next weekend with a chance of storms. Highs will be on either side of normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Afternoon temperatures climb towards 90-degrees!
Hot & Humid Memorial Day; Watching for Tuesday Storms
Hot & humid Memorial Day; Storms on Tuesday
Hot & humid Memorial Day; Storms on Tuesday
Fireworks
Hot & Humid Memorial Day
Highs will climb into the upper 80s across southern Wisconsin.
Into the 80s/90s for Memorial Day