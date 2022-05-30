Advertisement

Student pilot dies from injuries in Wauwatosa plane crash

Authorities say a student pilot who crashed his small plane in a Wauwatosa neighborhood has died
Plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A student pilot who crashed his small plane in a Wauwatosa neighborhood has died, authorities said Monday.

Daniel Perelman, 18, of Brookfield, was practicing takeoffs and landings Thursday from Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee's north side when his Cessna 152 went down in the backyard of a home. No one on the ground was hurt.

It was Perelman's first solo flight, according to Wauwatosa police. The pilot told the control tower he was having engine trouble prior to the crash, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

