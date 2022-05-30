Advertisement

Urías homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 7-6 in twinbill opener

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias swing into a three-run home run during the seventh inning in the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias swing into a three-run home run during the seventh inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs Monday, May 30, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urias Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season. Milwaukee trailed 4-2 before Tyrone Taylor’s two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer ied the score on a warm afternoon with the wind blowing out.

