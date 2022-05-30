Village of Lake Delton officials refute claims of EMT shortages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Lake Delton officials say a post made on the Delton-Dells Professional Paramedics union Facebook Page is false. The post is labeled an urgent safety message and claims staffing reductions are reducing ambulance coverage in the area. Village officials say the EMS department is ready to serve the community without issue.

“That is simply factually untrue, and if you look at the staffing levels today, compared to where they were last year, during memorial day, they’re the same,” said assistant counsel for the village, Ben LeTendre.

The post was published Friday and cites resignations as the reason for the shortage. LeTendre says there are only two resignations, and the EMS department is staffed with 18 EMTs/paramedics. It’s a number he says matches last year’s total.

In a statement issued Sunday, EMS Director Dillon Gavinski says the department is “At or above minimum levels required by the state,” calling the allegations “Comically erroneous.”

“And I can assure you that if I thought there was going to be a crisis in staffing, that we would have addressed it immediately, but we haven’t done anything and the reason we haven’t done anything is because there is no crisis,” said LeTendre.

Both LeTendre and Gavinski say there are no staffing concerns.

“We speak on a daily or at least weekly basis with Dillon Gavinski, who is the EMS Director who in turn speaks with his watch commanders, and one of the reasons we do that is so that if there is an issue as it relates to staffing, we can anticipate that and do something about it,” said LeTendre.

This post follows a lengthy investigation from the village into an earlier post from the local brank of the IAFF union Facebook page.

In February, the page issued a statement alleging the director of public safety and Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman of workplace harassment. The post triggered a two-month investigation from a third party and placed Hardman on administrative leave. At the end of April, the village board unanimously unvoted to reinstate Hardman. Following his reinstatement, two members of the EMS Department offered their resignations.

During the investigation, LeTendre says allegations against the active Lake Delton Fire Chief, Darren Jorgenson, were uncovered. He says an investigation into him is ongoing and Jorgenson is on administrative leave.

