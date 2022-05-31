Advertisement

$7,500 cash bond set for Madison man accused of stabbing three people

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man accused of stabbing three people last week on the city’s east side appeared in court Tuesday and had his cash bond set at $7,500, according to county court records.

Julius Goodwin, 49, is accused of two counts of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Goodwin appeared in Dane County Court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor bail jumping charge.

If Goodwin posts his cash bail, he will be ordered to participate in GPS monitoring and remote breath test monitoring for alcohol. Conditions of his bail include that he is not allowed to visit Club LaMark, possess any type of dangerous weapon or consume or possess alcohol.

Goodwin will appear for his preliminary hearing on June 7.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer stated that Goodwin was initially arrested for attempted homicide, but he has since been accused of his currently listed charges.

According to an incident report, the stabbing happened just after 1:05 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1500 block of North Stoughton Road. Officials say the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

