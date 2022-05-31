Advertisement

Alert Day: Severe Threat trending farther Southeast

Strong storms form along a cold front Tuesday evening. The strongest storms could contain hail and gusty winds.
Severe storms are possible across SE Wisconsin this evening.
Severe storms are possible across SE Wisconsin this evening.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. A stalled cold front will be the focus for strong & potentially severe storms this evening. As of Tuesday morning, the severe threat has shifted farther southeast. However, there is still a chance strong storms could form in southern Wisconsin tonight.

The cold front was losing speed as of Tuesday morning. A broken line of showers & decaying thunderstorms has moved in from the West. This activity & its cloud cover will keep instability in check today - reducing the severe threat. At the same time, there is still plenty of moisture & dew points will remain in the mid 60s this afternoon/evening. As the front starts to move to the SE - and combined with daytime heating - thunderstorms are expected to re-develop late this afternoon & this evening.

Latest hi-res models show this activity firing mainly SE of Madison - towards Milwaukee as well as Jefferson, Rock & Walworth counties. These areas have been included in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather. The rest of the area is under a Marginal (Level 1) risk for strong storms. The strongest storms may contain hail & gusty winds. Although the tornado risk has decreased, an isolated chance still exists.

The storm threat ends around midnight Wednesday as cooler & drier air filters into the region. Highs will drop into the 70s for the remainder of the week.

The next best chance of rain arrives next weekend as a mid-level wave rolls into the Great Lakes. Showers & storms will be possible Saturday/Sunday.

