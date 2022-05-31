Alert Day: Severe Threat trending farther Southeast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. A stalled cold front will be the focus for strong & potentially severe storms this evening. As of Tuesday morning, the severe threat has shifted farther southeast. However, there is still a chance strong storms could form in southern Wisconsin tonight.

The cold front was losing speed as of Tuesday morning. A broken line of showers & decaying thunderstorms has moved in from the West. This activity & its cloud cover will keep instability in check today - reducing the severe threat. At the same time, there is still plenty of moisture & dew points will remain in the mid 60s this afternoon/evening. As the front starts to move to the SE - and combined with daytime heating - thunderstorms are expected to re-develop late this afternoon & this evening.

Latest hi-res models show this activity firing mainly SE of Madison - towards Milwaukee as well as Jefferson, Rock & Walworth counties. These areas have been included in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather. The rest of the area is under a Marginal (Level 1) risk for strong storms. The strongest storms may contain hail & gusty winds. Although the tornado risk has decreased, an isolated chance still exists.

The storm threat ends around midnight Wednesday as cooler & drier air filters into the region. Highs will drop into the 70s for the remainder of the week.

The next best chance of rain arrives next weekend as a mid-level wave rolls into the Great Lakes. Showers & storms will be possible Saturday/Sunday.

