Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera

Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide occurred. (CNN Newsource, MILA CARTER)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Boaters captured the moment a massive rockslide happened on Lake Powell in Arizona.

The video is from Mila Carter who was spending time on the lake for Memorial Day with her husband.

The huge slab of rock crashed into the water below.

The second the section of the cliff broke off, Carter’s husband sped away for safety.

No one was injured in their boat.

“Luckily, no one was around,” she said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

