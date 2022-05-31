Cooler Days Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The First Alert Day has been canceled. With extensive cloud cover and a few showers today, instability remains limited. Along with that, the overall risk has shifted into extreme southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. With that being said, there will be some isolated to scattered showers and storms that do develop and we will keep a close eye on them. Otherwise, mostly cloudy tonight with lows into the middle 50s.

The second half of the week looks very nice with pleasant temperatures. Highs should be in the lower 70s with lows around 50. While we are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies during the day, both Wednesday night and Thursday night will have the opportunity for a few light showers.

An early look at the weekend calls for good chances of storms. In fact, this could even last into next week. Timing and rain totals will be ironed out over the next few days, but it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the radar this weekend.

