Emergency response initiatives receive $22 million investment

By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced new investments for emergency response initiatives throughout Wisconsin Tuesday.

The new investments will fall under the previously announced Neighborhood Investment Fund and Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Grant pandemic response programs.

The additional $22 million investment will target support for fire station construction and expansion, emergency medical services and emergency medical response program support and expansion projects and a permanent drive-through immunization and testing site.

“We have been working hard to invest in projects that will help build stronger, healthier communities across our state. From De Pere to Waupun, we’re excited to continue this important work by making sure our rural communities have adequate emergency response options, updating our fire stations, facilities, and services,” Gov. Evers said.

Tuesday’s investment also builds on Gov. Evers’ announcement during his 2022 State of the State address to invest nearly $30 million into supporting and stabilizing Wisconsin’s EMS system across the state.

“We are proud to support Governor Evers’ latest investments in emergency response for our rural communities,” Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said. “These programs are all about making a significant and lasting impact for our communities.”

The newly announced grant recipients include:

  • City of Altoona: $1,149,000 grant to expand a public safety garage with drive-through health services
  • Town of Beloit: $7,675,000 grant for fire station reconstruction
  • City of De Pere: $206,831 grant for a mobile EMS unit
  • Laona Rescue Unit: $2,790,000 grant for fire station construction
  • City of Oconto Falls: $7,000,000 grant for fire station expansion
  • City of Peshtigo: $3,001,379 grant for construction of two EMS stations
  • City of Waupun: $204,864 grant to expand emergency medical responder services
  • Westby First Responders: $15,000 grant for the purchase of a Lund University Cardiac Assist System (LUCAS) device

Visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov to view pandemic-related assistance information for you, your business, organization and community.

