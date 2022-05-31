Fire started by discarded coals causes $2,500 in damage to Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters believe discarded coals was the reason a fire started on the outside of a Madison home over Memorial Day weekend, causing $2,500 in damage.

Madison Fire Department crews arrived around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday to the 700 block of Bewick Drive on the city’s east side for reports of flames. Firefighters said a plastic garbage can and the outside corner of a home were on fire.

An engine crew used a hose to extinguish the fire on the home and the garbage can, according to a report from MFD. Officials then went to check the home to see if the fire had spread.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, the fire department said.

MFD’s report noted that the homeowner said they put coals into the trash before the fire started.

MFD asked residents to wait 72 hours before throwing used charcoals or ashes into the trash. If the contents must be moved, fire officials advised that they be moved in a metal container and be kept away from combustible objects like buildings or fences until they are completely cooled down.

