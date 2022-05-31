Advertisement

Fond du Lac High School closed because of shooting threat

The school district made the call to cancel class after getting information from police
An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway.
By Tim Elliott
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Fond du Lac, Wis. (WMTV) - Fond du Lac High School is closed on Tuesday after the school district says they discovered a threat on Snapchat.

In a letter that went out to parents, Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig wrote the following message.

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 3:36 pm, officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department received information that students who attend Fond du Lac High School received a threat on Snapchat stating, “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.

An investigation into the threat is ongoing. School officials and police say they plan to provide an update on the status of school for Wednesday.

