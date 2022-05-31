Advertisement

Iowa Co. daycare provider now accused of reckless homicide charge in baby’s death

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A daycare provider in Mineral Point previously accused of neglect in the death of a four-month-old baby who died after suffering injuries while in her care is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide, court records indicate Tuesday.

JoAnna Ford was previously booked on neglecting a child with death as a consequence. She now faces seven charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, as well as four counts of neglecting a child where there is no harm and the child is under 6 years old or has a disability.

Court officials modified Ford’s cash bond conditions Tuesday, leaving it set at $10,000. Conditions of her bond include that she is not allowed to operate a daycare or provide daycare services and that she is not allowed to contact the victim’s family.

Ford appeared in court in April for her initial appearance, where there was a formal reading of a criminal complaint and verbal review of the charges.

She will appear again on June 10 for a status conference.

Wyatt Hamlin
Wyatt Hamlin(Becky Hamlin)

Autopsy results for the child indicated that he was diagnosed with severe traumatic brain injury and a possible fracture to his left tibia bone, according to a criminal complaint. He also had a small bruise to the back of his head, as well as small hemorrhages over his face and under his right eye.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
Joey Turner plans to open a new jewelry store on State St. this week.
Storefronts filling up in ‘rebirth’ of State St, official says
FILE- (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)
Wisconsin lawmakers sign off on 9 pollution settlements
Wisconsin reports over 13,000 COVID-19 deaths