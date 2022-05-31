Iowa Co. daycare provider now accused of reckless homicide charge in baby’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A daycare provider in Mineral Point previously accused of neglect in the death of a four-month-old baby who died after suffering injuries while in her care is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide, court records indicate Tuesday.

JoAnna Ford was previously booked on neglecting a child with death as a consequence. She now faces seven charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, as well as four counts of neglecting a child where there is no harm and the child is under 6 years old or has a disability.

Court officials modified Ford’s cash bond conditions Tuesday, leaving it set at $10,000. Conditions of her bond include that she is not allowed to operate a daycare or provide daycare services and that she is not allowed to contact the victim’s family.

Ford appeared in court in April for her initial appearance, where there was a formal reading of a criminal complaint and verbal review of the charges.

She will appear again on June 10 for a status conference.

Wyatt Hamlin (Becky Hamlin)

Autopsy results for the child indicated that he was diagnosed with severe traumatic brain injury and a possible fracture to his left tibia bone, according to a criminal complaint. He also had a small bruise to the back of his head, as well as small hemorrhages over his face and under his right eye.

