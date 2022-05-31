Madison Fire Department crews stop outside fire at east side residence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Madison’s east side Sunday night.

Initial reports indicated fire and smoke were seen on the back side of a house in the 1200 block of E. Johnson St. Crews arrived on scene at 7:02 p.m.

According to MFD, crews determined the fire originated from a small metal bucket and extended about six feet up the exterior siding off the back deck of the home.

Firefighters picked up the bucket and moved it off the deck and extinguished the fire.

Crews searched the interior of the home, finding no one home. The fire did not spread to the inside of the home, according to MFD.

Contents of the bucket were examined to attempt to identify what started the fire, but no obvious ignition source was found.

