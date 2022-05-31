Madison gas prices up almost 15 cents per gallon in the last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Average gas prices in Madison have risen almost 15 cents per gallon in the last week.

Average prices are up 14.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36/gallon today, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Madison are now 48.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.58/gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Madison was priced at $4.07/gallon on Memorial Day, while the most expensive was $4.59/gallon.

The lowest price in the state Monday was $3.70/gallon, while the highest was $4.99/gallon.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products.”

The national average price of gas went up 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60 Tuesday. GasBuddy said the national average is up 42.8 cents per gallon compared to a month ago and stands $1.56/gallon higher than a year ago.

“As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order. Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon,” De Haan said.

