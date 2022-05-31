MMSD superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the end of the school year just over a week away, Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jenkins sent a letter out to the district community saying his symptoms are “currently minor” and he will be prioritizing his health and family over the coming days.

Jenkins told families that he will be working remotely as superintendent over the next few days and will be following COVID-19 protocols. This includes isolating at home and quarantining for at least five days, or until his symptoms subside, then wearing a mask for the next six to ten days.

He asked the community to take his positive test as a reminder that COVID-19 is still present in Madison.

“Although safety protocols in our community continue to be relaxed, this serves as a reminder of how this virus is still very much in our community,” Jenkins said. “Therefore, I want to continue to raise the awareness of our students, families, and community on the importance of being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask when it is appropriate.”

Jenkins also thanked those who had reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.

