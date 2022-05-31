Advertisement

MPD attempting to locate reckless driver

An MPD officer was monitoring traffic Saturday night in the area of Mineral Point Rd and Racine...
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is attempting to locate a reckless driver who was last seen Saturday night.

An MPD officer was monitoring traffic Saturday night in the area of Mineral Point Rd and Racine Rd when they observed a reckless driver in the area.

Around 7:30 p.m., the officer observed a black Ford pickup truck traveling at a high speed in a 35 mph zone.

The officer used a laser to obtain a speed of 75 mph, 40 mph over the posted limit, according to MPD.

The officer caught up to the vehicle near Mineral Point Rd and Yellowstone Dr and attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle. The vehicle then fled, driving recklessly, using the restricted bus/bike lane and failing to stop for multiple red lights.

Due to safety concerns, the officer did not pursue the vehicle any further.

The vehicle was tracked with city cameras and was next sighted westbound on Mineral Point Rd in front of the Midtown Police Station. The vehicle was last seen outbound on Old Sauk Rd, just west of Pleasant View Rd.

The vehicle is likely a black 2021 or newer Ford F Series pickup truck. The vehicle has a distinct emblem in the center of the rear window, believed to be a Denver Broncos logo, according to MPD.

The vehicle has black rims and fenders above the wheels. At the time of the incident, there was a hitch attached to the rear of the vehicle and two large items in the truck bed.

MPD is looking for any information pertaining to the operator and registered owner of the vehicle.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

