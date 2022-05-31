MPD officers dispatched to Penn Park for large fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to Penn Park Monday afternoon for reports of a large fight in progress.

Officers responded to 2101 Fisher St at 4:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers separated fighting parties and contacted various injured victims in the area. During that time, another fight broke out in front of the officers.

Officers intervened and utilized pepper spray to break up the fight, according to MPD. Officers then called for additional resources to help restore order.

Several juveniles and adults were involved in the fight, and at least four individuals were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

Two individuals were arrested and transported to jail, and two others received citations.

Over 20 officers from three agencies were needed to respond to the fight.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online, at p3tips.com.

