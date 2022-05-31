Advertisement

Name released of Fitchburg man killed in Hwy. 14 crash

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 14, in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 14, in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 28-year-old Fitchburg man who died last week when his SUV collided with an oncoming semi.

According to the medical examiner, Kevin Jose Irias Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened around 11:15 p.m. along U.S. Hwy. 14, near Haight Farm Road, in Fitchburg. The 28-year-old Fitchburg man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fitchburg Police Department previously reported that Martinez was heading the wrong way on the highway when his vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The report noted that there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Investigators pointed out that heavy fog had been reported along Hwy. 14 prior to the crash, but they have not determined if that played a role in the collision. FPD continues to investigate the wreck.

The crash closed the highway for more than four hours.

