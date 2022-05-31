New cell therapy study tests treatment for radiation-induced dry mouth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A program at UW Health is creating alternatives to limited and risky treatment options by using patients’ own cells as “living therapeutics.”

The UW Program for Advanced Cell Therapy, along with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, began looking at this possibility back in 2017.

A patient was recently treated in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to treat dry mouth, which is a serious side effect that can arise after radiation therapy in head and neck cancer patients.

What is a minor annoyance on a hot day is a common and major hindrance to quality of life for these patients, PACT director Dr. Jacques Galipeau said.

“Patients who have dry mouth struggle to eat, sleep and speak, on top of the pain, fatigue and tooth decay it can cause,” Galipeau said. “Now we have something that has the potential to treat this without any serious side effects.”

The new therapy uses special cells from the body’s bone marrow called interferon-gamma activated marrow stromal cells. Once those cells are collected, they are processed and a crop of cells are grown at PACT’s pharmaceutical-grade cell manufacturing facility at University Hospital. The cells are then injected into saliva-producing glands to replenish the tissue and restore function.

The PACT dry mouth trial is being led by Dr. Randy Kimple, associate professor of human oncology, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Kimple and his team will enroll about 20 people in the trial.

Kimple said currently, the only option for these patients is to ask them to consume specifically prepared food, suck on sugar-free candy and drink water frequently.

“We can do better than this for these patients,” Kimple said. “We are at the starting line, and if this proves safe, we will start testing efficacy and soon we hope to have the best possible alternative to make their lives as comfortable as we can.”

Philanthropy can help expand the scope of this study’s future phases and other novel clinical trials conducted by PACT researchers. Other studies include research investigating the use of mesenchymal stromal cells to prevent cytomegalovirus reinfection in kidney transplant and bone marrow transplant patients, for example.

Galipeau said the impact of such research is tremendous, but it takes resources to make it a reality.

“The help of outside funding is critical to our work,” Galipeau said. “We have the ideas and the technology, but to help the largest number of people the fastest, it’s going to take investment.”

Philanthropy helps expand research of this type and highlights the importance of the recently announced Wisconsin Medicine philanthropic campaign designed to invest in the future of health and care.

