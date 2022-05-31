Advertisement

Progress Pride Flag to fly atop the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variation of the Pride Flag will be raised at the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday for the first time in recognition of the fourth Pride Month in the state, Gov. Tony Evers announced.

The governor stated Tuesday that the flag will be raised at noon Wednesday, signifying the beginning of Pride Month in Wisconsin and in the nation.

While the Pride Flag has flown atop the Wisconsin State Capitol each June since 2019, this year will mark the first time in history the Progress Pride Flag will be hoisted over the building’s east wing.

The Progress Pride Flag is similar to the Pride Flag, but includes a chevron pattern symbol to include those who are in marginalized LGBTQ communities. Evers explained that a Progress Pride Flag represents those who are LGBTQ people of color and members of the transgender community, as well as those who live with or have died of HIV/AIDS.

Pride Month started as a recognition of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 and has become a yearly tradition to recognize the LGBTQ community.

Evers noted that the U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the east wing flagpole and will be above the Progress Pride Flag. He also added that the POW-MIA flag will continue to fly on the north wing flagpole, as usual.

The public is encouraged to attend the event, which will be held at the Capitol’s east entrance at the corner of Main Street and King Street. Gov. Evers, members of his administration, state and local officials and advocates will all attend the event.

