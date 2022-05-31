Advertisement

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department investigated an incident Tuesday afternoon at Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive, reporting a heavy police presence at the scene.

The agency sent out an alert around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, reporting there was heavy police presence in the area. Sun Prairie PD stated the area was safe again around 1:45 p.m. in a new alert.

The original alert asked the public to avoid the area near that intersection and to find a different route. It did not state what the investigation was regarding.

NBC15 has reached out to Sun Prairie Police Department, who did not have any additional details to share. NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

