Wisconsin reports over 13,000 COVID-19 deaths

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend brought Wisconsin’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to over 13,000.

There have been 13,001 deaths from or related to COVID-19, data released Tuesday by DHS indicate. Though no deaths were reported in the last three days, there were three deaths noted on Friday.

Ten days during the month of May saw no new confirmed COVID-19 deaths. In almost every instance, the days that reported zero new deaths were Saturdays and Sundays.

The new seven-day rolling average has dropped down to three deaths.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 death data for May 31, 2022.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 death data for May 31, 2022.(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

Wisconsin crossed 12,000 deaths from the virus on March 2, meaning it took nearly three months before the virus claimed 1,000 more lives to bring it to its current total. At that time, the seven-day rolling average for new cases was less than half of what it is currently.

Health officials reported 973 new cases Tuesday, marking the first time since May 8 that the daily case count fell below 1,000.

The seven-day rolling average, in turn, fell to 1,747 on Tuesday. That’s the lowest that number has been since May 7. To date, DHS has reported 1,473,809 COVID-19 cases.

