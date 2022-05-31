Woman dies after jumping from moving squad car in Wisconsin

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was driving the vehicle through Fox Crossing, a town in Winnebago County, at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.

The woman, who was being transported from Appleton, sustained “significant injuries” and died at a local hospital, the Outagamie County agency said.

Two sheriff's deputies involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave until the outcome of an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Ryan Carpenter of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said no further details would be released until the investigation is complete.

Fox Crossing is located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Green Bay.