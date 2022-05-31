Advertisement

Working from home contributed to home price increase, study says

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from...
This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The “Great Reshuffling” has been a huge reason why home prices have been skyrocketing.

New research shows that home prices jumped 23.8% during the pandemic and 15% of that growth was due to remote work.

Many people turned to warmer climates, which was a significant driver in prices.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the median single-family home in Austin, Texas, grew by 26%. Phoenix was also up by 26% and Boise, Idaho, was up by 24%.

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound

Latest News

Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
3 nations join international team probing Ukraine war crimes
The cost of commuting is putting a strain a Americans returning to work.
Commuting costs put strain on Americans returning to work
The Canoes on Parade art display is hoping to bring visitors to the Portage area this summer.
Canoes on Parade
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals