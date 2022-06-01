Adopt a Dairy Cow program launches to provide milk to Wisconsinites facing hunger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To kick off National Dairy Month in Wisconsin, the Adopt a Dairy Cow Campaign is making a return to help provide those in need with a nutritious item rarely donated to local foodbanks.

Second Harvest Foodbank is looking for your help in getting milk, a rarely donated nutrient-rich product.

The Adopt a Dairy Cow program started in 2015 to provide people in southwestern Wisconsin with milk.

To ensure everyone facing hunger would have one glass of milk per day for a year, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will need to provide nearly 2.9 million gallons of milk.

So how does it work? You can choose a cow to “adopt,” then you decide how many gallons of milk you would like to donate. Your donation will allow Second Harvest Foodbank to donate milk to those who are facing food insecurity in southwestern Wisconsin.

The first $30,000 donated by the public will be matched, thanks to the Werndli Charitable Fund and Alliant Energy.

The funds raised during this month-long campaign will be used to purchase milk from local producers, which helps those facing hunger and the local dairy industry.

The current average retail price for a half-gallon of milk in Wisconsin is around $2.37. Because of the quantity that Second Harvest can buy with your donations, our average price is $1.54 per half-gallon.

$200 = 130 half gallons of milk

100 = 65 half gallons of milk

$50 = 32 half gallons of milk

$25 = 16 half gallons of milk

There are six new cows this year for donors to choose to “adopt,” with descriptions given by Second Harvest:

Firefly – Is perfect posing for her pictures, but she’s the first to get to the front of the milking line!

Lilly – Looks innocent, but she will grab your ice cream when you’re not looking!

Buckaroo – The class clown; blowing bubbles for fun!

Sophie – She’s a little shy, but likes to ruminate on her ideas.

Duchess – She doesn’t allow any “Sass” in the herd!

Rhea- She’s not afraid to get up close and personal.

People can continue to donate at GiveDairy.com at any time throughout the year to provide milk all year long.

