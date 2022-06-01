Average COVID-19 case count dips in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is stooping to the lowest level it’s been in almost a month Wednesday, according to updated data from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS’ dashboard indicates that 1,173 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 1,601.

The last time the seven-day rolling average was lower was on May 5, when DHS reported it was 1,592. That’s also the last time the rolling average was fewer than 1,600.

With Wednesday’s new group of confirmed positive cases, it brought the total number of cases ever reported in Wisconsin up to 1,474,971.

COVID-19 cases by day in Wisconsin, June 1, 2022 (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

After Wisconsin passed its 13,000th death related to COVID-19 over Memorial Day weekend, health officials say nine more people have died from the virus. There have now been 13,010 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average for new deaths has remained unchanged from the previous day, at three deaths.

DHS also updated its dashboard page related to COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients, which was noted to have no significant change from the previous week.

The seven-day rolling average for patients who are hospitalized with the virus has increased slightly to 427, while the average number of patients in the ICU has plateaued at 45 patients. ICU patients make up just over 10% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

