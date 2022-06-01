Advertisement

Average COVID-19 case count dips in Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is stooping to the lowest level it’s been in almost a month Wednesday, according to updated data from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS’ dashboard indicates that 1,173 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 1,601.

The last time the seven-day rolling average was lower was on May 5, when DHS reported it was 1,592. That’s also the last time the rolling average was fewer than 1,600.

With Wednesday’s new group of confirmed positive cases, it brought the total number of cases ever reported in Wisconsin up to 1,474,971.

COVID-19 cases by day in Wisconsin, June 1, 2022
COVID-19 cases by day in Wisconsin, June 1, 2022(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

After Wisconsin passed its 13,000th death related to COVID-19 over Memorial Day weekend, health officials say nine more people have died from the virus. There have now been 13,010 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average for new deaths has remained unchanged from the previous day, at three deaths.

DHS also updated its dashboard page related to COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients, which was noted to have no significant change from the previous week.

The seven-day rolling average for patients who are hospitalized with the virus has increased slightly to 427, while the average number of patients in the ICU has plateaued at 45 patients. ICU patients make up just over 10% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Meet Loki!
Pet of the Week: Meet Loki!
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
Monroe Co. officials identify Sparta resident found dead in La Crosse River
Firefighters investigating cause of garage fire on Madison’s south side
NBA star Wesley Matthews teams up to help Madison students get active