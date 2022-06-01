Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures for the Rest of the Week

Highs each day will be near 70 degrees
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quite a bit of sunshine, but cooler temperatures are on the way over the next several days. A cold front passed through overnight and will exit to the east of here today. Behind it, both temperatures and humidity levels have dropped. Northwesterly wind will draw in cooler air today. Highs today will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the middle 70s.

Cooler temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.(wmtv)

The weather pattern will become a little more active through the weekend and into next week. By Saturday and Sunday, we get back into rain chances. The best chances look to be coming in on Sunday. Temperatures through most of the week will be topping off in the lower 70s.

Today: Partly sunny. High: 70. Wind: Bec. NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low: 54. Wind NW 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 71.

