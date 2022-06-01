Dane County and City of Madison aim to keep beaches from closing due to algae and E. coli

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County staff invented “Clean Beach Corridor” technology and implemented the filtration system at Warner Park Beach on Lake Mendota.

The corridor is a floating net that sections off a swimming area and keeps dangerous algae and e coli bacteria from entering the area.

The new net filters 100 gallons of water per minute. There is also a pump funneling the walled off water through a filtration system without using chemicals.

”We want to do everything possible to help people and families enjoy the beaches that we have now,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said they specifically chose a north side beach to keep it open as much as possible for the community nearby.

”Having represented District 12 for 6 years [it] is a little bit more diverse, a little bit more likely to have multifamily housing than some of our other neighborhoods,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “So we wanted to make sure that those kids really had recreational opportunities.”

Dane County spent $90,000 on the Warner Park Clean Beach Corridor.

Dane County Land and Water Resources Dept. assistant director John Reimer invented the system and worked on its implementation at beaches in McFarland, Middleton and Bernies Beach in Madison.

”What we see now is 10 years of development of this latest one,” Reimer said. “We’ve learned a lot of how the system works and keep improving it.”

NBC 15 featured footage of a dog swimming in this area before learning that dogs are not allowed in the beach at Warner Park – or any other of the Madison Parks maintained beaches. These are all considered a Dog Free Park area under the Madison General Ordinance 8.19.

