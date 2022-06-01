Advertisement

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin
File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Lake Township, were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table.

Emergency responders declared them dead at the scene.

Nearby anglers told authorities a strong wind kicked up before they heard a tree fall.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Photo: GoFundMe page
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell
Dane Co. Judge Everett Mitchell running for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin judge upholds legality of private election grants
Wisconsin Assembly members wait for Special Counsel Michael Gableman to present the findings of...
GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000