Firefighters investigating cause of garage fire on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire that happened Tuesday on the city’s south side.

A neighbor called police around 7:50 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from a home’s garage on the 900 block of Dane Street. MFD said the neighbor also told the residents of the home about the fire shortly after calling police, as they were home at the time of the fire but didn’t know it was happening.

Firefighters noted smoke and flames when they arrived. Crews used a 200-foot hose line to extinguish the fire quickly and investigators were then called to the scene.

MFD stated that no one was injured as a result of the fire and some items inside the garage were damaged.

