Fishing boats now available to rent in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cast a line and get ready to fish on Lake Monona this summer. Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats.

The brand-new bass fishing boats fit up to three people and include a motor. Madison Boats owner Tyler Leeper says there are several different types of fish swimming in Lake Monona, including panfish, bass, pike, walleye, and muskies.

For those newer to the sport, you can also rent fishing equipment from Madison Boats.

There are some restrictions. Renters must be over 21 and have their boater safety certificate if born after January 1, 1989.

To rent a boat, click HERE to reserve one at the Madison Boats website.

