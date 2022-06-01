Advertisement

Fishing boats now available to rent in Madison

You may see more anglers out on Lake Monona this summer.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cast a line and get ready to fish on Lake Monona this summer. Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats.

The brand-new bass fishing boats fit up to three people and include a motor. Madison Boats owner Tyler Leeper says there are several different types of fish swimming in Lake Monona, including panfish, bass, pike, walleye, and muskies.

For those newer to the sport, you can also rent fishing equipment from Madison Boats.

There are some restrictions. Renters must be over 21 and have their boater safety certificate if born after January 1, 1989.

To rent a boat, click HERE to reserve one at the Madison Boats website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Cooler temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.
Cooler Temperatures for the Rest of the Week
For the first time in five years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will return to...
Wisconsin voices speak up on the future of animals in the circus
Tuesday night marks five years after the deadly explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria,...
Cambria fire chief stresses importance of mental health five years after Didion explosion
Wisconsin experts anticipate animals will stay in the circus
Wisconsin experts anticipate animals will stay in the circus