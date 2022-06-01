Advertisement

Fitchburg 8th grader advances to next round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Maya Jadhav
Maya Jadhav(Peter Zampa/Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighth grader from Fitchburg competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee is advancing to the next round.

Maya Jean Jadhav correctly spelled the word pterergate in the quarterfinals, meaning an abnormal worker ant with minute wings. It’s a pretty tricky word, as it has a silent “P.”

The 13-year-old from Vishva Home School also spelled “frazil” and “purloined” correctly on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

She is now in the top 48 and will compete in the semi-final round.

According to her bio on the National Spelling Bee’s website, Maya loves spelling and math. She has won the Badger State Spelling Bee for the last four years in a row and has qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee for five years in a row since 2018.

Maya will also participate in Mathcounts National Competition this year, a middle school mathematics competition.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Woman found dead in small lake behind Juneau Co. home
Adopt A Dairy Cow
Adopt a Dairy Cow program launches to provide milk to Wisconsinites facing hunger
Wisconsin Assembly members wait for Special Counsel Michael Gableman to present the findings of...
GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000
Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats.
Fishing boats now available to rent in Madison