Fitchburg 8th grader advances to next round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighth grader from Fitchburg competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee is advancing to the next round.

Maya Jean Jadhav correctly spelled the word pterergate in the quarterfinals, meaning an abnormal worker ant with minute wings. It’s a pretty tricky word, as it has a silent “P.”

The 13-year-old from Vishva Home School also spelled “frazil” and “purloined” correctly on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

She is now in the top 48 and will compete in the semi-final round.

According to her bio on the National Spelling Bee’s website, Maya loves spelling and math. She has won the Badger State Spelling Bee for the last four years in a row and has qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee for five years in a row since 2018.

Maya will also participate in Mathcounts National Competition this year, a middle school mathematics competition.

