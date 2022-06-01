Advertisement

Fitchburg Police Department arrest suspect in construction site burglary

Shane W Manchester
Shane W Manchester(Madison Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with a burglary at a construction site in April.

Madison Police Department said Fitchburg police arrested Shane Manchester, 49, in the 5100 block of E. Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg.

On April 19, MPD stated that a new construction site on the 1800 block of Aberg Avenue was burglarized on April 9.

Officers with the Burglary Crime Unit reported that Manchester was seen on video surveillance footage stealing items and the video camera itself. The camera continued filming Manchester as he ran away from the scene and committed other crimes, police allege.

The man allegedly stole tools, equipment and other items.

