Advertisement

Kiel Police plan for response after messages threaten new targets

Kiel Police
Kiel Police
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel’s police chief says local, state and federal authorities are meeting to plan for a response “to any and all threats” after threatening messages identified more targets throughout the city.

Chief Dave Funkhouser says the latest threat warned multiple locations, including schools, city buildings and city roads, would be targeted unless the Kiel Area School District drops its sexual harassment investigation of eighth-grade boys.

Chief Funkhouser says the city’s Emergency Management office has met repeatedly, and the response planning for public safety has involved other agencies in the area “along with several state and federal partners.”

The city began receiving bomb threats early last week, which identified schools as their target. Each time, no explosive device was found. The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating the source or sources of the bomb threats.

“It is important to remember investigations take time – this is real life, not a television show. The same technology used to hunt down people making threats can also be used to conceal their identity and location. I am confident our state and federal law enforcement partners are working hard to trace threats and doing their best to locate the person(s) responsible,” the police chief wrote.

This week, the FBI arrested a 34-year-old California man for an unrelated threat directed at a Kiel school staff member.

Bomb threats and other threats of violence prompted the school district to cancel in-person classes and hold virtual learning for the remainder of the school year. The graduation ceremony originally scheduled for this Sunday, June 5, is postponed. The city canceled its Memorial Day parade as a precaution, but community members organized a march in its sted.

Chief Funkhouser said Wednesday, “If I had one request -- be kind to one another. We have had enough anger and division. We need unity now as much as ever. Look out for your neighbors as you would your own family – this too shall pass. Be Prepared. Not Scared.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident

Latest News

shots fired image
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital after Madison shots fired reports
Storm Murphy back in Madison, preparing for what’s next
Storm Murphy back in Madison, preparing for what’s next
Madison Police Department’s MPD Pride celebrates Pride Month
MPD Pride
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Dane Co. Sheriff’s press release into Quadren Wilson officer-involved shooting leaves more questions
City of Madison gives public chance to name trash compactors