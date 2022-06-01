Advertisement

Man critically injured after ‘random stranger’ shoots him during disc golf tournament, police say

A man has been charged in this weekend's shooting at a disc golf tournament that critically injured one man. (Source: KCTV)
By Greg Payne and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man followed a group of four disc golfers at a tournament Saturday before pulling out a gun and shooting one of them, according to police.

The victim, identified as Jake Riley, is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Osman Igal, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on the first day of the Kansas City Flying Disc challenge. Police said Riley and three others were playing in the tournament when Igal, who was unknown to the group, approached them and began firing. Riley was hit.

Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).
Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).(Kansas City Police Department/GoFundMe)

According to a GoFundMe page started by his fiancé Cosette Spencer, doctors found holes in Riley’s lower abdominal area as well as a small fracture in his pelvis. Riley had a successful surgery on Monday, but he remains sedated and on a ventilator as of Wednesday.

On the page, Spencer wrote that Riley was shot in the back by a “random stranger” while playing in the tournament.

“While he is lucky to be alive, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him and will be off of work for some time,” Spencer wrote. “If you don’t know Jake, you sure will know his goofy personality after playing a round of golf with him.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan
Report: Hells Angels shoot Vagos motorcycle members on a highway near Las Vegas.
Hells Angels shoot Vagos bikers on highway; several injured, police say
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge