Monroe Co. officials identify Sparta resident found dead in La Crosse River

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe County officials have identified the person who was found dead last week in the La Crosse River as a 26-year-old Sparta resident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated that Fredi Ruiz was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating this death and is encouraging anyone with information to call their office or reach out to Monroe County Crime Stoppers.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 p.m. Friday from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.

