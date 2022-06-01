Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Loki!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warning: the NBC 15 Pet of the Week this week is a total sweetheart and you may fall in love with him!

Loki is an 8-month-old retriever/shepherd mixed breed dog, about 65 pounds and full of energy.

He loves friends — of both the human and dog variety. He saw his reflection on his way into the station today and got very excited about the idea of having another dog to play with!

NBC 15 Pet of the Week, Loki, meets Broadcaster Bucky at the WMTV studio Wednesday.
NBC 15 Pet of the Week, Loki, meets Broadcaster Bucky at the WMTV studio Wednesday.(Eliana Schreiber)

He already knows ‘sit,’ but he is super treat-motivated and willing to learn lots of new tricks.

He would be great in a family home, with other dogs, or simply with anyone who is willing to give him the love and attention he craves!

Interested in adopting Loki? He is available now at the Dane County Humane Society!

