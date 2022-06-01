Advertisement

Pleasant sunshine followed by Weekend Rain

There is a chance for a spotty sprinkle or two Thursday morning. Low-pressure approaches over the weekend - leading to on & off rain.
Highs will top out in the lower 70s on Thursday & throughout the next 7-days.
Highs will top out in the lower 70s on Thursday & throughout the next 7-days.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first day of Meteorological Summer brings a cooler & comfortable feel to southern Wisconsin. Temperatures topped off in the 70s today & that pattern will continue throughout much of the 7-day forecast.

A mid-level disturbance will bring a slight chance for a shower Thursday morning. Lows drop into the lower 50s before sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon. The sunshine lasts through Friday before low-pressure approaches from the SW.

A warm frontal boundary will near the State Line over the weekend, but increasing moisture will allow for on & off showers to develop across the Midwest. Saturday & Sunday don’t appear to be wash outs, but rain chances will be included in the forecast. The exact position of the low & the associated frontal boundary will dictate timing & position of the showers. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.

Shower chances continue into Monday before the entire system moves off to the East. Tuesday appears drier before another round of rain arrives Wednesday. Highs remain in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Cooler temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.
Cooler Temperatures for the Rest of the Week
Highs each day will be near 70 degrees
Cooler Temperatures for the Rest of the Week
Storm Threat
Cooler Days Ahead
Tuesday's severe risk has been shifted farther SE due to lingering cloud cover from morning...
Alert Day: Severe Threat trending farther Southeast