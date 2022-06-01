Pleasant sunshine followed by Weekend Rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first day of Meteorological Summer brings a cooler & comfortable feel to southern Wisconsin. Temperatures topped off in the 70s today & that pattern will continue throughout much of the 7-day forecast.

A mid-level disturbance will bring a slight chance for a shower Thursday morning. Lows drop into the lower 50s before sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon. The sunshine lasts through Friday before low-pressure approaches from the SW.

A warm frontal boundary will near the State Line over the weekend, but increasing moisture will allow for on & off showers to develop across the Midwest. Saturday & Sunday don’t appear to be wash outs, but rain chances will be included in the forecast. The exact position of the low & the associated frontal boundary will dictate timing & position of the showers. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.

Shower chances continue into Monday before the entire system moves off to the East. Tuesday appears drier before another round of rain arrives Wednesday. Highs remain in the 70s.

