Project Growth hopes to battle state childcare crisis

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Children and Families hopes to battle the childcare crisis and boost the state economy with Project Growth.

The project awards grants to businesses across the state to improve access to childcare.

“We have seen in various communities across the state that when business, economic development, early learning, and other community partners come together and innovate, we all benefit,” DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said. “These grants are helping us kickstart and build those partnerships, as well as find innovative and sustainable child care solutions that can be modeled in communities and businesses across the state.”

The DCF held an event Tuesday in Sun Prairie with the mayor of the city to celebrate the community receiving one of those grants.

“We’re doing well in this community with business development, but we need to do more with workforce development, and we think childcare is a critical part of that,” Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said.

Amundson said the department was able to reward grants to over 100 businesses across the state, with an emphasis on areas deemed child care deserts.

