Advertisement

Project Growth hopes to battle state childcare crisis

By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Children and Families hopes to battle the childcare crisis and boost the state economy with Project Growth.

The project awards grants to businesses across the state to improve access to childcare.

“We have seen in various communities across the state that when business, economic development, early learning, and other community partners come together and innovate, we all benefit,” DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said. “These grants are helping us kickstart and build those partnerships, as well as find innovative and sustainable child care solutions that can be modeled in communities and businesses across the state.”

The DCF held an event Tuesday in Sun Prairie with the mayor of the city to celebrate the community receiving one of those grants.

“We’re doing well in this community with business development, but we need to do more with workforce development, and we think childcare is a critical part of that,” Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said.

Amundson said the department was able to reward grants to over 100 businesses across the state, with an emphasis on areas deemed child care deserts.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Prices in Madison are now 48.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago
Madison gas prices up almost 15 cents per gallon in the last week
Storefronts filling up in ‘rebirth’ of State St, official says
Storefronts filling up in ‘rebirth’ of State St, official says
$7,500 cash bond set for Madison man accused of stabbing three people
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident