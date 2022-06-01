Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Madison man who was last seen on Wednesday morning.

80-year-old Robert Buechner was last seen leaving his house in the area of Judy Circle in the city of Madison around 8:45 a.m.

Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Robert Buechner, 80, White, Male, 5 ft, 8 inches, 160 lbs., with Brown eyes,... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

He was seen by neighbors leaving the area in a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a Wisconsin License plate JA8740.

Buechner is five-foot-eight, 160 pounds, has gray thinning hair and brown eyes, He was last ween in a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees this man should call Madison police at 608-255-2345

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.