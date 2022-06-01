Storm Murphy back in Madison, preparing for what’s next

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After five years of college basketball, Middleton High School graduate Storm Murphy is back in town, training for a new journey with an old friend.

Murphy played four seasons at Wofford before transferring to Virginia Tech for his fifth and final year of college basketball. In his single season at Virginia Tech, Murphy started all 36 games, shooting 43.3 percent from the floor. He was named to the ACC All-Tournament Second Team and concluded his collegiate career with 1,603 points. After helping lead Tech to its first-ever ACC title in men’s basketball, he’s hoping to play professionally either overseas or in the United States.

“I have a body of work through college will hopefully get me somewhere professionally,” Murphy said. “But it is an unknown time.”

Murphy is back in Madison for the summer, training with Parker Sigmon at I’m Possible Training. Murphy said it was an easy choice to train with Sigmon, since he knows his game better than anyone. Murphy and Sigmon were teammates at Middleton, and met playing basketball in the sixth grade.

It’s kind of beyond the dream to realize that we’re back together and able to do this as our life.

Sigmon said he reached out to Murphy when he knew he was back in town and thought he could benefit from the elite level of training that I’m Possible provides.

“I just want people around me to win,” Sigmon said. “And from a young age you could just tell that Storm was different, he just had that extra gear a lot of people didn’t have.”

While Murphy awaits to see where basketball will take him next, he’s cherishing this time back home.

“For the last five years or so it’s been a lot of moving and a little bit of time home,” Murphy said. “So this time here has let me see that this is home, this is where I’m from and this is the place I love so to be back here definitely does ground me.”

Joining Murphy and Sigmon at I’m Possible is another Middleton grad, Tyree Eady. Eady will use his final year of eligibility playing basketball at the University of North Texas.

“The percentage of people still involved in basketball four five years after school is so small,” Sigmon said. “So the fact that we’re all still pursuing this game and able to do it together and help each other out is pretty amazing.”

