UW Health program addresses nurse staffing shortage, provides extra pay to workers

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A program implemented by UW Health has not only helped retain nurses amid a staffing shortage, but also provided frontline workers with extra pay in their pockets.

Rudy Jackson, chief nurse executive at UW Health, explained that the omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic made staffing shortages a crisis at health systems nationwide. Plus, dozens of nurses were leaving health systems each month to become travel nurses to work part-time across the country.

UW Health came up with an internal nurse traveler program, which allows nurses willing to pick up six extra 12-hour shifts to be paid $100 per hour above base pay. Jackson said that it helped fill more than 90% of open nursing shifts. The program, which started in mid-January, also has helped keep the nurses UW Health already employs and steer away from using travel agencies to fill shifts.

“Using an external agency isn’t ideal,” Jackson said. “It is costly to bring in travelers and it means bringing in nurses who might not be familiar with our systems, our teams and our patients’ unique needs.”

Jonathan Milton, a nurse and care team leader that works in the cardiac ICU at University Hospital, said he felt heard by leadership and was able to see how other departments work through the program.

“Being an internal traveler lets us walk a mile in other nurses’ shoes,” Milton said.

UW Health added that the program is primarily meant for those who work in inpatient settings, but nurses who work in other areas and have other areas of expertise also qualify.

