UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “cold case” involving the disappearance of a UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace chair has officially been solved this week.
UW-Madison Police Department posted on Facebook that it received a tip about one of the infamous Sunburst chairs being seen in a Verona garage.
Police investigated the tip and discovered that the chair was stolen over 40 years ago during the person’s college days- in 1978!
UWPD said they returned the chair to the Union and no citations were issued.
It also told the public that if they happen to also have a Terrace chair in their possession, they can return it to the Terrace or UWPD with no questions asked.
