UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “cold case” involving the disappearance of a UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace chair has officially been solved this week.

UW-Madison Police Department posted on Facebook that it received a tip about one of the infamous Sunburst chairs being seen in a Verona garage.

Police investigated the tip and discovered that the chair was stolen over 40 years ago during the person’s college days- in 1978!

UWPD said they returned the chair to the Union and no citations were issued.

It also told the public that if they happen to also have a Terrace chair in their possession, they can return it to the Terrace or UWPD with no questions asked.

We solved a big one, folks… Got a tip this week about a Terrace chair seen in someone’s garage in Verona. Our... Posted by UW-Madison Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.