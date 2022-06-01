Advertisement

UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “cold case” involving the disappearance of a UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace chair has officially been solved this week.

UW-Madison Police Department posted on Facebook that it received a tip about one of the infamous Sunburst chairs being seen in a Verona garage.

Police investigated the tip and discovered that the chair was stolen over 40 years ago during the person’s college days- in 1978!

UWPD said they returned the chair to the Union and no citations were issued.

It also told the public that if they happen to also have a Terrace chair in their possession, they can return it to the Terrace or UWPD with no questions asked.

We solved a big one, folks… Got a tip this week about a Terrace chair seen in someone’s garage in Verona. Our...

Posted by UW-Madison Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

NBA star Wesley Matthews teams up to help Madison students get active
NBA star Wesley Matthews teams up to help Madison students get active
Storm Murphy trains with Parker Sigmon at I'm Possible Training in Madison.
Storm Murphy back in Madison, preparing for what’s next
Pet of the Week: Meet Loki!
Pet of the Week: Meet Loki!
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
Monroe Co. officials identify Sparta resident found dead in La Crosse River