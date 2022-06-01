Woman found dead in small lake behind Juneau Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a small Juneau County lake, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials found the woman Tuesday after performing a welfare check around 5:45 p.m. at a residence in Germantown Township. The small lake was located behind the residence.

After their initial investigation, authorities determined the 61-year-old Twin Lakes woman was trying to put a water trampoline back that had pulled freed from its anchor.

Officials are waiting to release the woman’s identity until her family is notified.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this death with the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.